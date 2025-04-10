New petroleum SOE begins operations after week’s delay
The SA National Petroleum Company is a merger of three entities within the mineral and petroleum resources department
10 April 2025 - 15:41
SA’s new state-owned petroleum entity, which is merger of three Central Energy Fund (CEF) subsidiaries — iGas, the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and PetroSA — has begun operations a week later than scheduled, after an agreement with organised labour and non-unionised employees of merging entities.
The SA National Petroleum Company (SANPC) will undertake a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including the exploration, production, refining, marketing and sale of petroleum products as well as supporting the growth and advancement of the country’s petroleum industry. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.