Grim suicide data highlights midlife despair in SA
10 April 2025 - 17:48
UPDATED 10 April 2025 - 23:23
South Africans above the age of 50 are facing an unsettling trend: a surge in suicides surpassing death claims from accidents, according to data from Discovery Life.
Data from the insurer, which paid out R11bn in claims last year, show one in five death claims it received last year was due to unnatural causes, with suicides accounting for an alarming 35% of the claims, followed by car accidents at 23%...
