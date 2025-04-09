KZN suspends two officials over failed R151m water project

The R151m water project in northern KwaZulu-Natal has ground to a halt. Picture: MOTSWARI MOFOKENG
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has suspended two officials allegedly implicated in a failedR151m water project in the uMkhanyakude district municipality.
The department confirmed the officials were placed on precautionary suspension over corruption allegations involving the Nondabuya water scheme project. The project, financed by the department, was to deliver water to 2,400 households in the Jozini local municipality but only 700 households have been supplied.
“Steps are being taken against those who are implicated in allegations of corruption which plunged the Nondabuya water scheme project in uMkhanyakude district municipality into chaos,” said the department.
In November, provincial MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi visited ward 19 in Jozini and met about 1,000 residents after corruption allegations concerning the water project surfaced. He promised he would investigate.
“It is unacceptable that such an investment has not yielded the intended results. We will thoroughly investigate the reasons behind this failure and take appropriate action to rectify the situation,” Buthelezi said last year.
Provincial EFF chair Mongezi Thwala welcomed the suspension of the two officials. The party last month marched to the uMkhanyakude district municipality office over water shortages.
“The EFF in KZN welcome the suspension ... of two senior officials implicated in the failed R151m Nondabuya water scheme project,” said Thwala.
“We call for the immediate release and the tabling of the forensic report, which uMkhanyakude municipality has refused to co-operate with.
“We are confident the report will implicate the political leadership and senior management in interference and solicitation of bribes — factors which contributed to the collapse and failure of the water project.”
Precautionary suspension means the affected official continues to receive their pay while not working.
TimesLIVE
