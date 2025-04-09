Dulcie September’s family lawyer fights to reopen murder case in France
Yves Laurin says the French state was guilty of gross misconduct by botching the initial probe denying a reopening of the case in 2022
The judge presiding over the hearing into whether the cold case murder in Paris in 1988 of ANC anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September should be reopened for investigation heard that her killing constituted the crime of apartheid.
Lawyer for the family Yves Laurin argued before an unusually packed civil chamber at the Paris Court of Appeal, in an old palace on the Île de la Cité island in the Seine river on which the Notre Dame cathedral also stands, that the French state itself was guilty of “gross misconduct” and “denial of justice” by botching the initial investigation and denying a reopening of the case in 2022...
