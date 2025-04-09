Dali Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct
The senior counsel must answer to seven charges, including bringing the legal profession into disrepute
09 April 2025 - 11:46
Senior counsel Dali Mpofu has been called to a disciplinary inquiry before the Legal Practice Council’s (LPC) disciplinary committee. He is facing seven charges of breaching the code of conduct for legal practitioners — including bringing the profession into disrepute, impugning people’s characters and failing in his duty to the court.
Mpofu’s professional conduct — particularly during the parliamentary impeachment inquiry of former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane — has often been criticised. The LPC has asked Mpofu to appear before its disciplinary committee on April 30...
