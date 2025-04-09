Chief justice worried about high rape incidents in SA, sexual harassment within judiciary

Chief justice Mandisa Maya speaks at the International Association of Women Judges conference in Cape Town. Picture: RSA JUDICIARY
Chief justice Mandisa Maya on Wednesday said she was worried by the increasing incidences of gender-based violence (GBV), femicide and sexual harassment in the country.
Maya, addressing the four-day International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) conference on Wednesday attended by about 900 judges and legal professionals from across the world, put a focus on GBV cases in SA, lamenting that many cases were unreported as the public battled to trust the justice system.
The conference will propose solutions which the justice system can implement in addressing GBV. Maya said it would also discuss sexual harassment issues within the judiciary.
“This conference will explore various subthemes under the broad theme including sexual harassment and sextortion within the judiciary systems,” she said.
One of high-profile sexual harassment cases in the judiciary has been of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexual harassment by a judges’ secretary, Andiswa Mengo.It is the first sexual harassment complaint that the judicial conduct tribunal is investigating against a judge.
The judiciary’s internal policies on the handling of sexual complaints have been criticised by legal experts and women’s groups.
Maya said the judiciary needed to take a stand in the fight against violence on women and children.
“SA’s latest crime statistics show over 20,000 cases of domestic violence-related crimes against women were reported between October and December 2024 and 11,883 cases of rape were recorded, and 2,990 more cases of what are defined as sexual assault and sexual offences were reported,” she said.
“No doubt there are many more of these cases that went unreported for the usual reasons, including fear of further victimisation and [a] sense of hopelessness that reporting to the police will not help in any event.”
She raised concerns about the case of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, last year, which sparked national protest, with the public demanding justice for the minor under the banner #JusticeForCwecwe.
“The case clearly shows the war against this plague is far from over. This rape, which apparently occurred in October 2024 — the dismaying fact that the perpetrator remains unidentified to date is a sobering reminder of the challenges and weaknesses in our justice system,” she said.
“Tragically this case is just one of countless violent crimes that occur daily and many of these cases go unreported. We thus have a duty to keep advocating and to keep re-evaluating the measures in place to determine their weaknesses and fault lines and explore more effective ways to address and eradicate [GBV].”
The fight against GBV was top of the agenda during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first tenure. He committed then that he would look into legal loopholes which do not protect victims of GBV.
Ramaphosa, speaking at the conference, said power dynamics in workplaces gave rise to sex exploitation of women.
Sextortion is defined by the IAWJ as abuse of power through sexual exploitation, when a person in power asks for sexual favours to give someone a job or promotion.
“This an issue that I feel very strongly about when I see my male counterparts using sextortion against women, particularly young women in the workplace, expecting them to give them favours so that they can rise up the ladder,” he said.
“This is something that needs to be talked about. There is nothing as deeming as a big oga [boss], a man who is in a senior position, requiring and demanding sex from a younger subordinate so that they may rise so that they can get better pay, better treatment.
“We do need to shed light on this so that the women are comfortable to come forward. In some cases, even women in business, they say the men they encounter who are influential and are in key decision-making positions always pull us aside and want favours. This must stop.”
He said the conference should look into overcoming the blind spots in the law and the legal system working against the rights and interests of survivors.
For the fight against GBV to be strengthened and have a measurable and sustainable effect, it is critical that these deficiencies are addressed to bring about change.
Chief justice worried about high rape incidents in SA, sexual harassment within judiciary
Mandisa Maya says many cases were unreported as the public does not trust the justice system
