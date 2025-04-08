Three more law firms join fight against legal sector code
Bowmans, Webber Wentzel and Werksmans also want legal sector code declared unconstitutional
08 April 2025 - 13:40
Three more law firms have applied to join a legal battle to scrap a newly implemented policy aimed at transformation of the legal sector.
Law firms Bowmans, Webber Wentzel and Werksmans applied to the high court in Pretoria on Monday to intervene in the legal challenge initiated by Norton Rose Fulbright SA (NRF) against trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau...
