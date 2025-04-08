Solly Malatsi urges G20 countries to regulate AI
The communications minister wants to increase the number of languages used by AI systems, a common criticism of the technology
08 April 2025 - 08:05
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has called on Group of 20 (G20) countries to develop a framework of rules that member states can use to regulate artificial intelligence (AI).
AI investment has grown exponentially through 2023 and 2024, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022. Policymakers frantically working to keep pace with the innovation. ..
