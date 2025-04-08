Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa warns of dire consequences. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will hurt citrus farms and could potentially affect 35,000 jobs, a farmers’ association said on Tuesday.
Trump imposed a 31% tariff on US imports from SA on April 2, when he announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher targeted duties on dozens of countries.
SA, the world’s second-largest citrus exporter after Spain, ships between 5%-6% of its produce to the US, earning more than $100m annually.
The new tariff would place an additional $4.50 cost on each carton, making SA’s fruit less competitive in the US market, the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said in a statement.
Towns such as Citrusdal in the Western Cape, which are heavily dependent on citrus exports to the US, could be hit especially hard, CGA chair Gerrit van der Merwe said.
“The severity and immediate nature of the impending tariffs could mean that towns like it now face either increased unemployment or maybe even total economic collapse,” Van der Merwe said. “There is immense anxiety in our communities.”
A total of 35,000 jobs are directly connected to SA’s citrus exports, he added.
With farmers starting to pack citrus destined for the US market this week, growers have called on the government “to prioritise immediate negotiations with the US on tariff reductions or exemptions on citrus”.
Africa’s most advanced economy has said it will not retaliate against the US, its second largest bilateral trading partner after China. Instead, SA says it will seek to negotiate exemptions and quota agreements.
SA has also said Trump’s tariffs effectively nullified the benefits African countries have enjoyed under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which grants qualifying states duty-free access to the US market.
The 25-year-old trade initiative is set to expire in September.
SA citrus farmers say US tariffs threaten 35,000 jobs
The world’s second largest citrus exporter after Spain, SA ships produce worth over $100m a year to America
Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will hurt citrus farms and could potentially affect 35,000 jobs, a farmers’ association said on Tuesday.
Trump imposed a 31% tariff on US imports from SA on April 2, when he announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher targeted duties on dozens of countries.
SA, the world’s second-largest citrus exporter after Spain, ships between 5%-6% of its produce to the US, earning more than $100m annually.
The new tariff would place an additional $4.50 cost on each carton, making SA’s fruit less competitive in the US market, the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said in a statement.
Towns such as Citrusdal in the Western Cape, which are heavily dependent on citrus exports to the US, could be hit especially hard, CGA chair Gerrit van der Merwe said.
“The severity and immediate nature of the impending tariffs could mean that towns like it now face either increased unemployment or maybe even total economic collapse,” Van der Merwe said. “There is immense anxiety in our communities.”
A total of 35,000 jobs are directly connected to SA’s citrus exports, he added.
With farmers starting to pack citrus destined for the US market this week, growers have called on the government “to prioritise immediate negotiations with the US on tariff reductions or exemptions on citrus”.
Africa’s most advanced economy has said it will not retaliate against the US, its second largest bilateral trading partner after China. Instead, SA says it will seek to negotiate exemptions and quota agreements.
SA has also said Trump’s tariffs effectively nullified the benefits African countries have enjoyed under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which grants qualifying states duty-free access to the US market.
The 25-year-old trade initiative is set to expire in September.
Reuters
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberation Day’ madness a wake-up call for SA
SA citrus exports at risk of being squeezed by Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Steenhuisen tells farmers to prepare for life without duty-free access to US
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Expanding SA’s agricultural footprint in Japan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MICHAEL AVERY: DA needs to live to fight another day in the GNU
US tariffs cancel out Agoa, say Tau and Lamola
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm
SA looks to Asia and Middle East to counteract effects of Trump’s tariff tirade
SA citrus exports at risk of being squeezed by Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.