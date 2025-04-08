National

SA citrus farmers say US tariffs threaten 35,000 jobs

The world’s second largest citrus exporter after Spain, SA ships produce worth over $100m a year to America

08 April 2025 - 19:30
by Nelson Banya
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa warns of dire consequences. Picture: SUPPLIED
Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa warns of dire consequences. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump will hurt citrus farms and could potentially affect 35,000 jobs, a farmers’ association said on Tuesday.

Trump imposed a 31% tariff on US imports from SA on April 2, when he announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and higher targeted duties on dozens of countries.

SA, the world’s second-largest citrus exporter after Spain, ships between 5%-6% of its produce to the US, earning more than $100m annually.

The new tariff would place an additional $4.50 cost on each carton, making SA’s fruit less competitive in the US market, the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said in a statement.

Towns such as Citrusdal in the Western Cape, which are heavily dependent on citrus exports to the US, could be hit especially hard, CGA chair Gerrit van der Merwe said.

“The severity and immediate nature of the impending tariffs could mean that towns like it now face either increased unemployment or maybe even total economic collapse,” Van der Merwe said. “There is immense anxiety in our communities.”

A total of 35,000 jobs are directly connected to SA’s citrus exports, he added.

With farmers starting to pack citrus destined for the US market this week, growers have called on the government “to prioritise immediate negotiations with the US on tariff reductions or exemptions on citrus”.

Africa’s most advanced economy has said it will not retaliate against the US, its second largest bilateral trading partner after China. Instead, SA says it will seek to negotiate exemptions and quota agreements.

SA has also said Trump’s tariffs effectively nullified the benefits African countries have enjoyed under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which grants qualifying states duty-free access to the US market.

The 25-year-old trade initiative is set to expire in September.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: ‘Liberation Day’ madness a wake-up call for SA

US tariffs highlight urgent need for this country to speed up growth-boosting reforms
Opinion
1 day ago

SA citrus exports at risk of being squeezed by Trump’s sweeping tariffs

US ‘Liberation Day’ casts uncertainty over the future of SA’s burgeoning agricultural exports to the US
Economy
5 days ago

Steenhuisen tells farmers to prepare for life without duty-free access to US

'We need to start building resilience in a post-Agoa world'
Economy
4 days ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Expanding SA’s agricultural footprint in Japan

Our visit to Tokyo to explore ways to deepen trade relations is bearing fruit with many exciting opportunities ahead
Opinion
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RAF sees red as Sars pushes to get R5.1bn to pay ...
National
2.
Sedgefield developer sues Knysna council for ...
National
3.
How protests against Mnangagwa’s third term will ...
National
4.
Solar power set to cost farmers even more on top ...
National
5.
US think-tank says SA scapegoating Musk for its ...
National

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: DA needs to live to fight another day in the GNU

Opinion / Columnists

US tariffs cancel out Agoa, say Tau and Lamola

National

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm

Opinion / Columnists

SA looks to Asia and Middle East to counteract effects of Trump’s tariff tirade

National

SA citrus exports at risk of being squeezed by Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.