Reform of SA’s network industries starts to take shape
08 April 2025 - 05:00
Transnet has sounded out the market for a private sector partner who will finance, construct and operate a liquid bulk terminal to handle edible oils and other compatible cargo at the Port of Cape Town for 25 years, as the government ramps up the reform of network industries.
Ophelia Shabane, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) acting port manager in Cape Town, said the terminal will play a vital role in facilitating the import of liquid bulk, a key commodity for SA’s food essentials...
