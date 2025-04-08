Ramaphosa stands firm on lotteries investigation
08 April 2025 - 19:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa is standing firm on his decision to sign a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
Ramaphosa has filed a personal affidavit in a court application launched in the high court in Pretoria by Alfred Nevhutanda, former chair of the NLC, in which Nevhutanda seeks to review and set aside the proclamation signed in October 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.