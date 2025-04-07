SA renewable energy sector ‘requires better execution and policy reforms’
Investing in grid modernisation is vital for integrating renewable sources, says Webber Wentzel
07 April 2025 - 05:00
Despite progress in SA’s renewable energy sector and recent government efforts, analysts have emphasised the need for better execution and policy reforms.
SA’s energy sector faces many challenges, in particular grid access and transmission infrastructure. Inadequate transmission capacity remains a pressing issue for renewable energy integration. The country’s ageing grid has struggled to accommodate new projects, especially in regions best suited for solar and wind generation...
