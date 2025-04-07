Coalition partners hold crucial talks on future of GNU
Organised business has urged the 10-member coalition government to find solutions to the impasse
07 April 2025 - 11:33
As SA’s political landscape grows increasingly uncertain, key parties within the ruling coalition continue holding separate meetings to deliberate on the future of the nation’s fragile government of national unity (GNU).
Amid pressure from organised business lobby groups to resolve the impasse, the GNU’s two anchor parties, the ANC and DA, are holding separate meetings over the next two days to discuss the future of coalition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.