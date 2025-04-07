‘Arrogance of ANC leadership’ on VAT hike will hit the poor, says SACP
‘The VAT [increase] punches the poor across the board. Under the current difficult living conditions, the cost of living is too high’
07 April 2025 - 10:42
The ANC’s tripartite alliance partner, the SACP, contends its proposals for the scrapping of the VAT hike fell flat and believes the “arrogance of the ANC leadership” would result in the poor suffering.
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, delivered yet another criticism of the ANC as finance minister Enoch Godongwana forges ahead with plans to implement a VAT hike. ..
