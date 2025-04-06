National

Urgent flood warning for people living in low-lying areas around the Vaal river

Residents of the Vaal Triangle, Parys and low-lying areas next to the river need to evacuate, farmers included

06 April 2025 - 18:13
by Koena Mashale
Levels have increased overnight due to ongoing rainfall in the Vaal River catchment. Picture: SUPPLIED
The department of water & sanitation has warned people living in low-lying areas around the Vaal river to evacuate due to rising water levels. 

A fifth sluice gate was opened on Sunday morning to manage increased levels overnight due to continuing rain in the Vaal river catchment area.

The department warned that with levels having increased to 109.39% and outflows from the Vaal Dam expected to reach the barrage later in the day [Sunday], the overflow will affect infrastructure in lower-lying areas.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said people living in “areas around the Vaal Triangle, Parys [and] low-lying areas next to the river” needed to evacuate. This included farmers with pumps and infrastructure next to the river and people living below the barrage and near tributaries close to the Vaal river.

“Downstream [from] Bloemhof Dam, the rising water level will affect all those along the Lower Vaal Catchment,” she said.

Mavasa said preparations needed to be made to secure valuable equipment and livestock.

“Those [situated on the banks] of the Vaal river are urged to start removing valuable equipment, movable infrastructure and livestock and to evacuate to avoid any possible damage or loss of life when the riverbanks overtop.”

Mavasa said one sluice gate had been opened at the Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga to release water as the dam was 102.41% full on Sunday morning.

Aftermath of floods costs eThekwini R1.4bn and counting

Three people from two homes in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, were buried alive by mudslides when their houses collapsed
National
2 weeks ago

Hlabisa says state of disaster vital after deadly floods hit KZN again

At least 22 die in downpours and destruction  in February
National
3 weeks ago

Creecy warns weather havoc is damaging transport infrastructure

Minister concerned about the effects of climate change on SA’s road network and calls for forward planning
National
3 weeks ago
