Pushback against R836m oxygen tender probe is political, Macpherson says
The IDT’s board refused to work with public works minister when he requested full account of the tender
06 April 2025 - 17:43
Public works minister Dean Macpherson has described reactions to the investigations of the Independent Development Trust’s (IDT’s) handling of a R836m tender for an oxygen plant as political pushback, and revealed it has given rise to “threats” against his safety.
The department announced in 2024 an investigation would be conducted by financial services company PwC into the award of contracts to three companies for pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants. ..
