Proposed weapons rules ‘would disarm those fighting crime’
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s raft of regulations on firearm use rocks the private security industry
06 April 2025 - 15:18
UPDATED 06 April 2025 - 18:22
In a groundbreaking move that could radically change how the private security industry operates, police minister Senzo Mchunu has proposed a raft of regulations on firearm use described as “disarming” those trying to fight SA’s crime scourge.
The proposed amendments to the firearms regulations, under the Private Security Industry Regulation Act that Mchunu quietly gazetted on March 28, will bar security guards from using “prohibited weapons” such as tasers, teargas, water cannon, sponge grenades, rubber/plastic bullets “and any other weapon that may harm civilians”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.