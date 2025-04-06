NGO criticises doubling of disclosure thresholds for political party funding
The home affairs committee has opted for secrecy over accountability, says My Vote Counts
06 April 2025 - 20:04
Parliament’s home affairs committee had opted for secrecy over accountability by doubling the disclosure threshold limits for political party funding, an NGO that promotes accountability in the electoral system has said.
The committee decided last week to double the disclosure threshold in the Political Party Funding Act from R100,000 to R200,000 and the cap on annual donations by an individual donor from R15m to R30m. The justification was the high cost of running a political party or independent campaign. ..
