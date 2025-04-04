Minister of trade, industry & competition Parks Tau. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump this week effectively nullified the benefits African countries enjoy under US trade initiative the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the government said on Friday.
Agoa, which grants qualifying African nations duty-free access to the US market, is due to expire in September. And Trump’s far-reaching tariffs suggest that a renewal of the trade accord enacted in 2000 is now unlikely.
Foreign minister Ronald Lamola and trade minister Parks Tau told a press conference that said the government may seek to secure additional exemptions and quota agreements with the US, as well as diversifying its export markets.
“The sweeping tariff measures will affect several sectors of our economy, including the automotive industry, agriculture, processed food and beverage, chemical, metals and other segments of manufacturing, with implications for jobs and growth,” the two ministers said in a joint statement.
“The government will invest strategically in industries affected by the tariffs, supporting economic growth through modernisation and targeted infrastructure development.”
US tariffs cancel out Agoa, say Tau and Lamola
Donald Trump’s far-reaching tariffs effectively nullify the benefits African countries enjoy under the US trade initiative, ministers say
Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump this week effectively nullified the benefits African countries enjoy under US trade initiative the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the government said on Friday.
Agoa, which grants qualifying African nations duty-free access to the US market, is due to expire in September. And Trump’s far-reaching tariffs suggest that a renewal of the trade accord enacted in 2000 is now unlikely.
Foreign minister Ronald Lamola and trade minister Parks Tau told a press conference that said the government may seek to secure additional exemptions and quota agreements with the US, as well as diversifying its export markets.
“The sweeping tariff measures will affect several sectors of our economy, including the automotive industry, agriculture, processed food and beverage, chemical, metals and other segments of manufacturing, with implications for jobs and growth,” the two ministers said in a joint statement.
“The government will invest strategically in industries affected by the tariffs, supporting economic growth through modernisation and targeted infrastructure development.”
Reuters
ALSO READ:
JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears
Trump’s tariffs pile more pressure on SA automotive sector
Trump announces steep tariffs against trading partners
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Agoa may already be as good as gone
Steenhuisen tells farmers to prepare for life without duty-free access to US
Agoa cancellation a threat to citrus exports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs weaken rand and send gold to a new high
Trump’s tariffs pile more pressure on SA automotive sector
Gold reaches record high as traders scramble for safety
Trump announces steep tariffs against trading partners
Trump tariffs put embattled global economy under greater strain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.