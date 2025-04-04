SA looks to Asia and Middle East to counteract effects of Trump’s tariff tirade
Trump’s move has hit SA markets hard with the rand breaking through R19/$ on Friday, reaching its worst level in about a year
04 April 2025 - 15:15
SA is looking to diversify its trade partners in Asia and the Middle East as the reality of a changing global trade order, spurred on by the Trump administration’s protectionist measures, sets in.
US President Donald Trump’s announcement of unprecedented tariffs, which has spooked global markets, has necessitated the need for SA to look elsewhere for its exports, which may be under more favourable terms compared to those with the US...
