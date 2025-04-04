Pivotal steps to position SA as a leader in sustainable finance

A new technical report*, Assessing International Interoperability and Usability of the South African Green Finance Taxonomy, published by the Climate Policy Initiative and GreenCape, highlights how SA’s Green Finance Taxonomy (SA GFT) can enhance international alignment and interoperability, while also addressing usability challenges.

The report, prepared for the South African National Treasury and funded by UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions) in SA, provides key recommendations to ensure the SA GFT remains a globally competitive framework for sustainable finance.

As climate finance flows increase, seamless cross-border investments are crucial to achieving national and global net zero targets. The SA GFT demonstrates strong international alignment, covering broad environmental objectives and economic sectors, particularly in climate change mitigation, reinforcing its compatibility with global taxonomies and the Paris Agreement.