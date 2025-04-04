Pivotal steps to position SA as a leader in sustainable finance
Report highlights recommendations to strengthen the country’s Green Finance Taxonomy, ensuring its global competitiveness
A new technical report*, Assessing International Interoperability and Usability of the South African Green Finance Taxonomy, published by the Climate Policy Initiative and GreenCape, highlights how SA’s Green Finance Taxonomy (SA GFT) can enhance international alignment and interoperability, while also addressing usability challenges.
The report, prepared for the South African National Treasury and funded by UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions) in SA, provides key recommendations to ensure the SA GFT remains a globally competitive framework for sustainable finance.
As climate finance flows increase, seamless cross-border investments are crucial to achieving national and global net zero targets. The SA GFT demonstrates strong international alignment, covering broad environmental objectives and economic sectors, particularly in climate change mitigation, reinforcing its compatibility with global taxonomies and the Paris Agreement.
However, usability and adoption challenges remain, particularly in aligning with the Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) and Minimum Social Safeguards (MSS) pillars. Addressing these concerns requires clear guidelines, stronger governance, and improved mechanisms.
Key findings and recommendations:
- Balance international interoperability with localisation: Incorporate elements such as specific sectoral activities, and metrics tailored to SA’s sustainability challenges and opportunities.
- Improving usability and implementation: Provide clearer guidance on DNSH and MSS compliance to support adoption by providing quantitative thresholds, clearly referencing domestic regulations and standards and providing reporting guidelines.
- Standardising disclosure frameworks: Develop common metrics that align with widely recognised sustainability reporting frameworks for transparency and market confidence.
- Fostering collaboration: As one of the earliest adopters of a sustainable finance taxonomy and the first in Africa, SA is well positioned to advance interoperability efforts between taxonomies, particularly in areas where it has already set robust technical screening criteria.
The report underscores SA’s commitment to strengthening its green finance landscape, and by implementing these recommendations, the SA GFT can play a pivotal role in positioning the country as a leader in sustainable finance.
Download the full report via the Climate Policy Initiative's website.
This article was sponsored by GreenCape.
*The contents of this publication and associated events are the sole responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the funders. The analysis and recommendations presented, while developed in consultation with and incorporating inputs from National Treasury, do not represent its official policy, endorsement, or final decisions.