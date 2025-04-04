Home affairs to use Sars technology in digitalising systems
Agreement includes launch of an electronic travel authorisation system to and automate immigration procedures
04 April 2025 - 05:00
The department of home affairs and two entities it oversees have signed what home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said was a “groundbreaking agreement” with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to use its technology to digitalise services.
The agreement covers the department, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the Government Printing Works (GPW), and was signed on Thursday by Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter, home affairs director-general Tommy Makhode, BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato, and GPW CEO Alinah Fosi. ..
