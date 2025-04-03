Sustained gold rally a multibillion-rand boon for the PIC
Africa’s biggest pension fund is enjoying a purple patch after breaching R3-trillion in assets under management last year
03 April 2025 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest pension fund, has emerged as the biggest winner in the sustained gold rally that has seen stocks in gold mining companies surge — with the asset manager adding billions of rand in assets under its management since January.
The PIC, which breached R3-trillion in assets under management last year as SA equities rallied after the formation of the government of national unity, has enjoyed a purple patch due to the rally in gold stocks — to which it has significant exposure, the biggest of any domestic asset manager...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.