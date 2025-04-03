SCA lacks power to reverse IEC’s decision on MK party logo case, court hears
ANC lodged the appeal after the high court dismissed its case last year
03 April 2025 - 05:00
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) lacks the right, power or competence to reverse the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision that the MK party cannot be stripped of its name and logo by the ANC, the opposition party’s court papers says.
The ANC lodged the appeal after the high court dismissed its case last year saying the party should have approached the electoral court to undo the registration of the MK party. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.