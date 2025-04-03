Ramaphosa upbeat on SA-US affairs despite Trump saying ‘bad things going on’ in SA
The Donald Trump administration has imposed a 30% reciprocal tariff on SA goods
03 April 2025 - 11:16
SA remains bullish about its trade and diplomatic relations with the US despite the 30% tariffs imposed on exports by the Trump administration as part of Washington's global reciprocal “Liberation Day” tariffs.
“The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US, as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty,” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.