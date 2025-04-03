“The more successful you are the more vulnerable you are to bias”. Nuala Walsh has identified 200 biases that affect all our decisions. In her bookTune In: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World,she explores how biases cloud judgment and why even smart, successful people make bad decisions.
Drawing from her 30-year career in the corporate world and her behavioural science expertise, she’s created the perimeters framework — a practical tool to help individuals and organisations mitigate decision risk.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: 'The Art of Deciding' with Bruce Whitfield — episode 12
Bruce Whitfield speaks to author Nuala Walsh
