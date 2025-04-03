National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 12

Bruce Whitfield speaks to author Nuala Walsh

03 April 2025 - 08:39
“The more successful you are the more vulnerable you are to bias”. Nuala Walsh has identified 200 biases that affect all our decisions. In her book Tune In: How to Make Smarter Decisions in a Noisy World, she explores how biases cloud judgment and why even smart, successful people make bad decisions.

Drawing from her 30-year career in the corporate world and her behavioural science expertise, she’s created the perimeters framework — a practical tool to help individuals and organisations mitigate decision risk.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

PODCAST | Flow48 pushes for expansion in SME lending sector

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Altesh Baijoo, MD of Flow48 SA
Companies
19 hours ago

PODCAST: Steel yourself

Peter Bruce speaks to trade expert Donald MacKay
Opinion
22 hours ago

PODCAST | How relevant are IT certifications in an AI dominated world?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cisco’s team
Companies
2 days ago
