JSC yet to decide on Judge Makhubele gross misconduct finding
Discussion on the tribunal’s findings delayed ‘because Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was unavailable’
03 April 2025 - 17:31
It has been three months since Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele was found guilty of gross misconduct and the Judicial Service Commission has still not made a decision on what will happen to her next.
The JSC was scheduled to discuss the Makhubele matter on Thursday after she was found guilty of misconduct by the judicial conduct tribunal in January. ..
