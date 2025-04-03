Godongwana says Treasury will discuss VAT replacement with all political parties
Finance minister undertakes to provide further relief on personal income taxes if revenue allows it
03 April 2025 - 18:29
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in parliament on Thursday that the National Treasury would discuss its proposals to replace the proposed taxes rejected by parliament with all political parties.
Godongwana also gave an undertaking that if revenue allowed it, the government would provide further relief on personal income taxes and review the budget’s tax proposals going forward...
