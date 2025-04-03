National

Deportations by home affairs surge nearly 20%

Home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country such as France, Leon Schreiber says

03 April 2025 - 09:46
by Staff Writer
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber with Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The home affairs department says it has carried out the highest number of deportations of illegal immigrants in five years.

In the financial year ended March 31, 46,898 people were deported — an increase of 18% compared to the previous year.

Deportations for the preceding years were: 2020/21: 14,859; 21/22: 20,093; 22/23: 22,560; and 2023/24: 39,672.

Minister Leon Schreiber said the effectiveness of enforcement operations flowed from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority, police and local law enforcement.

“It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.” Translated as plug the hole, this is a government policy to curb illegal mining.

The deportations over the past year exceed the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period, the department said.

“The fact that home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the EU, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber said.

“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”

TimesLIVE

