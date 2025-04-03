Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber with Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The home affairs department says it has carried out the highest number of deportations of illegal immigrants in five years.
In the financial year ended March 31, 46,898 people were deported — an increase of 18% compared to the previous year.
Deportations for the preceding years were: 2020/21: 14,859; 21/22: 20,093; 22/23: 22,560; and 2023/24: 39,672.
Minister Leon Schreiber said the effectiveness of enforcement operations flowed from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority, police and local law enforcement.
“It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.” Translated as plug the hole, this is a government policy to curb illegal mining.
The deportations over the past year exceed the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period, the department said.
“The fact that home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the EU, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber said.
“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”
Deportations by home affairs surge nearly 20%
Home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country such as France, Leon Schreiber says
The home affairs department says it has carried out the highest number of deportations of illegal immigrants in five years.
In the financial year ended March 31, 46,898 people were deported — an increase of 18% compared to the previous year.
Deportations for the preceding years were: 2020/21: 14,859; 21/22: 20,093; 22/23: 22,560; and 2023/24: 39,672.
Minister Leon Schreiber said the effectiveness of enforcement operations flowed from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority, police and local law enforcement.
“It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.” Translated as plug the hole, this is a government policy to curb illegal mining.
The deportations over the past year exceed the number of deportations conducted by France (22,000) and Germany (20,000) combined over the same period, the department said.
“The fact that home affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the EU, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over,” Schreiber said.
“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”
TimesLIVE
Abuse in traffic register number system is alarming, says SIU head
Detention of South Sudan’s Machar ends peace pact, his party says
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Realpolitik and ‘national interest’ from an SA immigration perspective
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FAEEZA LOK and OLWETHU MHAGA: How AI can save SA’s finances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.