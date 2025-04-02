US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
US President Donald Trump is set to impose sweeping new reciprocal tariffs on global trading partners, aimed at levelling the playing field, raising government revenue and boosting domestic manufacturing. But what does this mean for the US economy and trade partners at large? Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Wealth’s investment strategist, Izak Odendaal, for more detail.
WATCH: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs in focus
Business Day TV speaks to Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth
