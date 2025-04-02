National

WATCH: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth

02 April 2025 - 19:17
by Business Day TV
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
US President Donald Trump is set to impose sweeping new reciprocal tariffs on global trading partners, aimed at levelling the playing field, raising government revenue and boosting domestic manufacturing. But what does this mean for the US economy and trade partners at large? Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Wealth’s investment strategist, Izak Odendaal, for more detail.

