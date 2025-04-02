US flags Expropriation Act and tariffs as barriers to trade with SA
Washington identifies laws, regulations and policies that it says undermine competition for US companies
02 April 2025 - 05:00
Ahead of a planned announcement of reciprocal tariffs that will affect all major US trading partners, Washington has flagged SA legislation and policies, including the Expropriation Act and the Public Procurement Act, as barriers to US investment and trade in the country.
The US trade representative office’s national trade estimate report, released two days ahead of US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on the country’s major trading partners, outlines trade barriers in more than a dozen foreign countries, including SA...
