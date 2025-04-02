Sassa extends deadline for switch to Postbank cards to end-May

Sassa has reminded it's beneficiaries the gold card switch to the Postbank black card has been extended by two months. Image: Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit)
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reminded beneficiaries that the deadline for switching to the Postbank black card from the Sassa gold card to has been extended by two months, to the end of May.
“We have extended the use of the gold Sassa grant card so it can be used for two more months: April and May,” Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe told a media briefing in Pretoria last week.
There would be no further extensions, she added.
After May, the gold cards will be blocked, preventing beneficiaries from using them to withdraw cash from ATMs, make retail purchases or check balances or print statements.
Mbengashe said despite the change, the functionality of the new Postbank black card remains the same as the old gold card.
“The usage of the card and how it works remains the same. People can use this card across all retailers. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a partner retailer or not. You can use it to swipe and make purchases.”
Postbank started replacing Sassa gold cards with the black cards in September to improve security and quicker access to grant payments. The new card features biometric authentication and enhanced encryption, adding an extra layer of security to grant recipients' payments.
“We assure uninterrupted access to social grant payments for 1.3-million beneficiaries,” said Mbengashe.
She urged grant recipients to take advantage of the two-month extension to apply for the Postbank black card to avoid any disruptions after the deadline.
“We have our partner retailers that accommodate our grant beneficiaries during the payment run. So we encourage you to use them, but you can also use your card at any ATM,” Mbengashe said.
Gold card holders should not use the Post Office to access their grants during the transition, she added.
“We are insisting that people please do not use the Post Office. They will not service you if you go to them with your gold card. You should use your gold card as you would have before the transition.”
For those who have lost their cards or are using services such as the Mzansi Flexi Card, the Post Office will still be available for withdrawals and those services would remain unaffected by the change to the new card system.
Grant recipients won't be able to use Sassa gold card after May 31
