RAF says it cannot pay claimants because of Sars appeal
Road Accident Fund claims tax agency has withheld about R2bn from fuel levy collections
02 April 2025 - 13:47
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) contends it cannot pay claimants and suppliers after SA Revenue Service (Sars) “withdrew R2bn” from its funds to pay Eskom for diesel refunds.
The high court in Pretoria last week issued an interdict stopping Sars from withdrawing R5.1bn (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-03-28-court-interdicts-sars-from-taking-r51bn-from-raf-to-pay-eskom/) from the RAF coffers pending the dispute over diesel refunds among the state entities. ..
