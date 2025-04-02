LEAKED AUDIO | DA has defined itself out of the GNU, Ramaphosa tells ANC
President says DA ‘put themselves into a cul-de-sac’ because it rejected the budget and will need to work its way out
02 April 2025 - 11:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa has drawn a line in the sand, telling the ANC caucus the DA had defined itself outside the government of national unity (GNU).
Speaking to the ANC caucus on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa told the party’s parliamentarians the DA had locked itself into an unenviable position by rejecting the budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.