Fiscal framework adopted but DA’s future in GNU uncertain
Now Treasury will have to find alternative revenue to fill a R31.5bn gap
02 April 2025 - 13:23
UPDATED 02 April 2025 - 19:09
The budget framework was adopted by the National Assembly Wednesday without the backing of the DA, a move that secures fiscal stability for the time being but raises questions about the fate of the DA in the government of national unity.
Another GNU member the Freedom Front Plus also voted against the report adopting the framework which was carried 194 in favour and 182 against with no abstentions. Adoption required a simple majority of those present in the house. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.