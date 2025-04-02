Eviction must not make immigrants homeless, says court
Court sets aside eviction of occupiers of a property in Observatory
02 April 2025 - 17:43
A protracted court case between the City of Cape Town and the occupiers of a property in Observatory, previously leased for use as a circus school, has hit another legal snag.
The local magistrate’s court issued an eviction order in May 2023, but some of the occupants (who had called themselves the Willow Arts Collective) appealed. Now two judges of the Western Cape high court have set aside the eviction order, directing that the matter be remitted to the magistrate’s court for further consideration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.