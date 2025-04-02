Dirco and US officials meet for first time since Rasool expulsion
Zane Dangor says the delegation addressed the perception that SA government policies are designed to violate the human rights of minorities
02 April 2025 - 14:02
An senior government delegation led by director-general of the international relations and co-operation (Dirco) department, Zane Dangor, has met senior White House officials, state house and treasury members in Washington to discuss bilateral issues.
This is the first meeting between the SA government and members of the Trump administration since the expulsion of former ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool, in March. ..
