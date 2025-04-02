DA budget rebellion leaves GNU on shaky ground
Overhaul of coalition government could be on the cards after meltdown in ANC-DA relationship
02 April 2025 - 13:23
UPDATED 02 April 2025 - 23:00
The DA’s future in the government of national unity (GNU) hangs in the balance after it voted against finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget on Wednesday, marking the end of tense and heated negotiations with the ANC.
The budget framework was adopted by the National Assembly, a move that secures fiscal stability for the time being. Still, the political implications are far-reaching...
