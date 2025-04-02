Thoko Didiza rejects DA and EFF request to postpone vote on fiscal framework
Parties say the proceedings of the finance committee, which compiled the report, were irregular
02 April 2025 - 13:23
UPDATED 02 April 2025 - 14:39
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has rejected the request by the DA and the EFF on Tuesday to postpone the vote on the adoption of the fiscal framework by the finance committee.
“I do not agree that the Money Bills and Related Matters Act requires the procedure you refer to in your correspondence. As I indicated, committee procedures are also regulated by the Assembly rules and I am not aware of any noncompliance in that regard,” Didiza said in correspondence to DA chief whip George Michalakis. ..
