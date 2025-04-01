Trade department seeks talks with US over car tariffs
SA’s automobile exports account for 0.99% of total US car imports and thus are not a threat to industry, department says
01 April 2025 - 20:23
The department of trade, industry & competition aims to hold discussions with US authorities over the 25% tariffs imposed on all imported vehicles and foreign-made auto parts.
Though SA’s automotive sector enjoy preferential access to US markets through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last week includes automotives and car components manufactured in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.