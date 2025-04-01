SA aims to launch own satellite in five to seven years
Department presents progress on the national satellite communication strategy
01 April 2025 - 19:07
The government is looking to launch its own satellite in the next five to seven years as part of multibillion-rand plan to plug connectivity holes in the country, increasing access to the internet for remote communities and reducing reliance on foreign communication services.
Satellites, a technology that has enabled the quick and immediate broadcast of services such as television and telecommunications from one part of the world to another in the past half century, are growing in strategic importance...
