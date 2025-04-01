Ramokgopa sets date for private sector qualification to build transmission lines
Government scheduled to issue formal request for proposals at the end of November to invite bids from local and international bidders
01 April 2025 - 14:48
Private sector involvement in the development of SA’s electricity grid is fast becoming a reality with the pre-qualification process for the construction of 1,164km of transmission lines and 2,630 MVA of transformer capacity set to start in July.
The government is expected to issue the formal request for proposals at the end of November to invite bids from local and international bidders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.