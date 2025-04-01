Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen to meet to rescue budget deal
The DA wants its deputy minister of finance, Ashor Sarupen, to oversee day-to-day running of Operation Vulindlela, which the ANC says could be unconstitutional
01 April 2025 - 10:04
The role of the deputy minister of finance is at the heart of the disagreement between the ANC and the DA, which thwarted a potential deal to pass the budget, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen set to meet on Tuesday morning.
The two anchor parties in the GNU have made significant progress in talks to pass finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s March 12 budget but the process hit a snag on Monday after the ANC refused to agree to the latest amendments on the document. ..
