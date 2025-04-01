Momentum now offers insurance for GNU meeting cancellations

GeNiUs by Momentum is an exciting new type of event cover that protects businesses from the financial fallout of cancelled government meetings and postponed announcements. Picture: Momentum.
Many businesses and government departments get behind the milestone meetings of SA's government of national unity (GNU) by preparing their own events and press gatherings to disseminate important information to the public for everyone to understand.
But when GNU meetings and announcements are postponed at the 11th hour, all that effort and investment goes down the drain like a 2% VAT hike.
That's why Momentum is proud to be the first financial services business in Africa to offer protection against cancelled government meetings.
Introducing GeNiUs, your cover for events in the event a government event is cancelled.
GeNiUs is an exciting new type of insurance that will cover clients for losses pertaining to planned events related to, and as a result of, cancelled government meetings and postponed announcements.
Designed to take the uncertainty out of what the country's GNU will (or won’t) do next, it's based on extensive market research and built about Momentum clients’ needs.
Momentum wants to support you in sharing GNUsworthy messages of national importance, says Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer for Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.
“Covering these crucial events is an important aspect in building our brands and educating our clients. However, cancellations such as these bring about pressure on already limited budgets, which make such an insurance solution a necessity,” Madonsela says.
GeNiUs will help to avert allegations of “government of national uncertainty” and put a ring of comfort and security about your events.
So if it’s GNUsworthy, Momentum will cover it — including the costs of venue hire, catering, special guest appearances, travel and hotel costs, and any printing and production of marketing and press release material. Clothing, alcohol, gift bags, wasted time and frazzled nerves are excluded.
Now that’s good GNUs for uncertain times!
(Of course the above refers to an uninsurable event. Momentum knows you need actual insurance. Visit the Momentum website to connect with a financial adviser for real insurance.)
This article was sponsored by Momentum.
