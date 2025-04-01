MK party attacks IEC’s IT capability in election court case
MK’s newest contest is premised on alleged ‘grave inconsistencies in reports generated by the IEC dashboard’
01 April 2025 - 06:21
The MK party has pinned its dispute over the May 2024 national election results on a two-hour technical glitch that hit the leader board of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), saying its votes could have been compromised.
The party filed fresh arguments at the Electoral Court last week after it withdrew its case on the election outcome last year. ..
