ANC and ActionSA join forces to amend fiscal framework
EFF and MK reject proposal as well as alternative put forward by DA
01 April 2025 - 14:59
The ANC has joined ActionSA in its proposal to amend the fiscal framework on condition that National Treasury come up with alternative revenue proposals to the VAT increase within 30 days.
The proposal made before parliament’s two finance committees on Tuesday was to accept the fiscal framework on this condition...
