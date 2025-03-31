US imposes export restrictions on three aviation companies from SA
US accuses companies of engaging in activities that threaten its national security
31 March 2025 - 11:35
The US state department of commerce has imposed export restrictions on three SA aviation companies, accusing them of engaging in activities that threaten US national security.
Under the trade restrictions, Ascenso Aviation, Blue Sky Aviation and Wingman Concept are restricted from exporting and importing goods deemed contrary to US national security interests...
