Special Tribunal told of Transnet’s R33m straw tender
SIU accuses two former employees of fraud in colluding with businessmen who won the unlawful tender
31 March 2025 - 05:55
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has provided evidence in court to detail how two Transnet employees, accused of fraud in a R33m disposable breathalyser straws tender “which should have cost R315,690”, received payments before and after the tender.
The two former Transnet employees, the executive manager responsible for group business continuity, Lerato Makenete and former executive manager for safety, Landela Madubane, are accused of defrauding the entity of millions of rand by colluding with the businessmen who won the “unlawful” tender. ..
