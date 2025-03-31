Former SSA members arrested for theft of millions from agency
Notorious for the abuse of funds, a high-level panel uncovered widespread abuse of SSA resources
31 March 2025 - 20:31
Two former members of the State Security Agency (SSA) were arrested Monday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) for the misappropriation of about R5.8m in state funds and money-laundering.
The SSA has a history of being plagued by corruption and in 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a high-level panel chaired by former minister Sydney Mufamadi to look into its structure and functioning. ..
