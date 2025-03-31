Emission exemptions granted to eight Eskom coal power plants

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George has granted emissions exemptions to eight Eskom coal power plants. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George has announced that he has granted emissions exemptions to eight Eskom coal power plants, ranging between five and 10 years based on minimum emission standards, but said the utility had applied for more.
George announced the decision in Cape Town on Monday on Eskom’s December applications in terms of section 59 of the National Environmental Management Air Quality Act (Nemaqa) . Amid operational pressure to keep the lights on, Eskom applied for an exemption from the minimum emission standards (MES) in terms of section 59 of the Nemaqa for Lethabo, Kendal, Tutuka, Matla, Duvha, Majuba, Matimba and Medupi power stations.
George said the decision was challenging because he needed to balance Eskom’s ability to generate power with achieving a just energy transition and ensuring cleaner air in communities surrounding Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.
“Eskom did give inputs to the group of experts I put together. They had asked for exemptions for a longer period. I did not give them what they wanted. They wanted a longer term, and I have decided that [two are] decommissioning, and it made no sense for Eskom to make these changes for power stations that are closing down.”
According to the final decision on the eight plants, Duvha power station in Mpumalanga was awarded an exemption from the minimum emissions standards until its decommissioning date of February 21 2034, with George saying ageing infrastructure made retrofitting for the standards impractical in the short term.
For Duvha power station in Mpumalanga, George granted an exemption from the MES until its planned decommissioning date of February 21 2034, in line with Eskom’s scheduled shutdown. “The exemption acknowledges that Duvha’s ageing infrastructure makes retrofitting for full MES compliance impractical in the short term, given its finite operational lifespan.”
However, he said, this was not a free pass, and Eskom must adhere to strict conditions to mitigate the station’s environmental impact until it was phased out. Kendall power station in Mpumalanga was granted a five-year exemption until April 1 2030. George said the five-year window reflects prior postponements it was granted and the urgency of aligning with SA’s climate commitments.
“During this period, Eskom is required to implement targeted emission reduction measures and accelerate renewable energy integration to offset Kendal’s environmental footprint.”
Lethabo power station in the Free State was granted a five year exemption until April 1 2030. George said Lethabo was a key supplier of electricity to the industrial heartland and was designed to maintain energy stability while imposing rigorous conditions to address its emissions profile.
“The station’s proximity to populated areas necessitates immediate action on health interventions and air quality transparency, which are non-negotiable components of this exemption.”
Majuba power station in Mpumalanga was also granted a five-year exemption until 1 April 2030. George said while Majuba was of strategic importance to the grid its emissions remained a concern, and Eskom must be allowed time to enhance operational efficiency.
Matimba power station in Limpopo Province was also granted a five year exemption until April 1 2030. This exemption period ensures energy security while mandating Eskom to implement socioeconomic offsets and emission reduction studies, George said. Matla granted exemption until 2034, in line with Eskom’s long-term plan for the Mpumalanga power plant.
This time frame recognises Matla’s critical role in the energy supply chain, particularly its linkage to nearby mining operations, while ensuring mandatory health and air quality measures.
Medupi is granted an exemption for five years until April 1 2030. The exemption mandates a revised cost-benefit analysis for Medupi’s delayed installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology. Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga gets a five-year exemption until April1 2030. Tutuka’s operational challenges and emissions output will require immediate mitigation measures.
This time frame provides for Eskom to stabilise Tutuka’s contribution to the grid while accelerating renewable energy projects to reduce its coal dependency.
George stressed that the shorter-than-expected exemption periods were not meant to place Eskom under any undue pressure, but he hoped that the utility felt some pressure to modernise its operations and lead the charge in SA's just energy transition.
